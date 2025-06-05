© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Akron Roundtable

State of the City Address 2025

Season 2025 Episode 5 | 56m 46s

During the Mayor’s first year in office, he has worked hard on a unifying vision for our city’s future, rooted in safe neighborhoods, good schools, affordable homes, equitable economic opportunity, and environmental sustainability. Through all of these initiatives, Mayor Malik remains dedicated to collaboration with the community he serves.

Aired: 06/04/25
Watch 56:46
