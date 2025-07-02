Akron Roundtable - Reimagine Akron

Extras
Mayor Shammas Malik was sworn in as Akron's 63rd Mayor on Jan. 1, 2024.
Maribel Pérez Wadsworth, President and CEO of Knight Foundation, speaks at the Akron Roundtable.
Dr. Lisa Petit is the Superintendent of Cuyahoga Valley National Park.
Linda Nageotte focuses on food insecurity in America.
Jeannette Sorrell shares her family's secret story.
On the last day of Akron's 199th year, historian Dave Lieberth looks back
All
-
All
-
Akron Roundtable Season 2025
-
Akron Roundtable Season 2024
Mayor Shammas Malik was sworn in as Akron's 63rd Mayor on Jan. 1, 2024.
Maribel Pérez Wadsworth, President and CEO of Knight Foundation, speaks at the Akron Roundtable.
Dr. Lisa Petit is the Superintendent of Cuyahoga Valley National Park.
Linda Nageotte focuses on food insecurity in America.
Jeannette Sorrell shares her family's secret story.
On the last day of Akron's 199th year, historian Dave Lieberth looks back