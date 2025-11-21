Akron Roundtable - Brett Crozier

Extras
Dr. Vivek Murthy served as the 19th and 21st Surgeon General of the United States.
Alex Shephard, senior editor of The New Republic, speaks about sports gambling.
Charles Marohn, founder and president of Strong Towns, speaks about housing policy.
Senator Jon Husted speaks at the Akron Roundtable
Dr. Cathy Faye, Exec Dir of the Cummings Center for the History of Psychology at Akron Roundtable
Reimagine Akron, After the Innerbelt
Mayor Shammas Malik was sworn in as Akron's 63rd Mayor on Jan. 1, 2024.
Maribel Pérez Wadsworth, President and CEO of Knight Foundation, speaks at the Akron Roundtable.
Dr. Lisa Petit is the Superintendent of Cuyahoga Valley National Park.
Linda Nageotte focuses on food insecurity in America.
All
-
All
-
Akron Roundtable Season 2025
-
Akron Roundtable Season 2024
Alex Shephard, senior editor of The New Republic, speaks about sports gambling.
Charles Marohn, founder and president of Strong Towns, speaks about housing policy.
Senator Jon Husted speaks at the Akron Roundtable
Dr. Cathy Faye, Exec Dir of the Cummings Center for the History of Psychology at Akron Roundtable
Reimagine Akron, After the Innerbelt
Mayor Shammas Malik was sworn in as Akron's 63rd Mayor on Jan. 1, 2024.
Maribel Pérez Wadsworth, President and CEO of Knight Foundation, speaks at the Akron Roundtable.
Dr. Lisa Petit is the Superintendent of Cuyahoga Valley National Park.
Linda Nageotte focuses on food insecurity in America.
Jeannette Sorrell shares her family's secret story.