Akron Roundtable

Akron Roundtable - Brett Crozier

Season 2025 Episode 11 | 52m 17s

Brett Crozier is the CEO of LTA Research, where he leads the team building the next generation of airships to complement delivery of humanitarian aid and reduce the carbon footprint of aviation.

Aired: 11/20/25
Akron Roundtable
Akron Roundtable XTRA - Dr. Vivek Murthy
Dr. Vivek Murthy served as the 19th and 21st Surgeon General of the United States.
Akron Roundtable
Akron Roundtable - Alex Shephard
Alex Shephard, senior editor of The New Republic, speaks about sports gambling.
Akron Roundtable
Akron Roundtable - Charles L. Marohn, Jr.
Charles Marohn, founder and president of Strong Towns, speaks about housing policy.
Akron Roundtable
Akron Roundtable - Senator Jon Husted
Senator Jon Husted speaks at the Akron Roundtable
Akron Roundtable
Akron Roundtable - Cathy Faye
Dr. Cathy Faye, Exec Dir of the Cummings Center for the History of Psychology at Akron Roundtable
Akron Roundtable
Akron Roundtable - Reimagine Akron
Reimagine Akron, After the Innerbelt
Akron Roundtable
Akron State of the City Address 2025
Mayor Shammas Malik was sworn in as Akron's 63rd Mayor on Jan. 1, 2024.
Akron Roundtable
Akron Roundtable - Maribel Pérez Wadsworth
Maribel Pérez Wadsworth, President and CEO of Knight Foundation, speaks at the Akron Roundtable.
Akron Roundtable
Akron Roundtable - Lisa Petit
Dr. Lisa Petit is the Superintendent of Cuyahoga Valley National Park.
Akron Roundtable
Akron Roundtable - Linda Nageotte
Linda Nageotte focuses on food insecurity in America.
Episode: S2025 E2 | 56:30
