Akron Roundtable

Akron Roundtable - Jeannette Sorrell

Season 2025 Episode 1 | 54m 30s

In this moment of national debate about the fate of immigrants in America, Jeannette Sorrell shares her secret story. Growing up, she knew that her beloved Papa had a mysterious past. But he wouldn't talk about it, and Mom didn't seem to know either. Finally in 2018, on the eve of her Carnegie Hall debut, Jeannette discovered with a shock who Papa actually was.

Aired: 01/20/25
Akron Roundtable
Akron Roundtable - Dave Lieberth
On the last day of Akron's 199th year, historian Dave Lieberth looks back
Episode: S2024 E1 | 54:59
