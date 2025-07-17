© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Akron Roundtable

Akron Roundtable - Cathy Faye

Season 2025 Episode 7 | 56m 40s

Dr. Cathy Faye, Margaret Clark Morgan Executive Director of the Drs. Nicholas and Dorothy Cummings Center for the History of Psychology at The University of Akron, reflects on the 60-year history of the Center’s Archives and how this world-class collection and museum came to be established in Akron, Ohio.

Aired: 07/16/25
Watch 56:43
Akron Roundtable
Akron Roundtable - Reimagine Akron
Reimagine Akron, After the Innerbelt
Episode: S2025 E6 | 56:43
Watch 56:46
Akron Roundtable
Akron State of the City Address 2025
Mayor Shammas Malik was sworn in as Akron's 63rd Mayor on Jan. 1, 2024.
Episode: S2025 E5 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
Akron Roundtable
Akron Roundtable - Maribel Pérez Wadsworth
Maribel Pérez Wadsworth, President and CEO of Knight Foundation, speaks at the Akron Roundtable.
Episode: S2025 E4 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
Akron Roundtable
Akron Roundtable - Lisa Petit
Dr. Lisa Petit is the Superintendent of Cuyahoga Valley National Park.
Episode: S2025 E3 | 56:46
Watch 56:30
Akron Roundtable
Akron Roundtable - Linda Nageotte
Linda Nageotte focuses on food insecurity in America.
Episode: S2025 E2 | 56:30
Watch 54:30
Akron Roundtable
Akron Roundtable - Jeannette Sorrell
Jeannette Sorrell shares her family's secret story.
Episode: S2025 E1 | 54:30
Watch 54:59
Akron Roundtable
Akron Roundtable - Dave Lieberth
On the last day of Akron's 199th year, historian Dave Lieberth looks back
Episode: S2024 E1 | 54:59
