On the last day of Akron's 199th year, historian Dave Lieberth looks back at the legacies that have provided the foundation for the city's growth. The author of "Imagine.Akron:2025," Dave last appeared before the Roundtable in 2000 to deliver the report of more than 400 volunteers who assembled over 12 months to define what the community would need to sustain its prosperity for the next 25 years.