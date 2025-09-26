© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Akron Roundtable

Akron Roundtable - Charles L. Marohn, Jr.

Season 2025 Episode 9 | 56m 50s

Charles Marohn, founder and president of Strong Towns, speaks about housing policy. This presentation offers a serious, yet accessible, history of housing policy in the United States and explains how it led us to this point in time where we face a market that is rigged against people. Only local change, on a neighborhood or city-wide scale, can begin to restore balance to the housing market.

Aired: 09/25/25
