Sound of Ideas
Our favorite 'Menu' items from 2025

By Drew Maziasz
Published December 31, 2025 at 5:00 AM EST
Rachel Rood
/
Ideastream Public Media
"Sound of Ideas" Host Jenny Hamel and Cleveland Magazine Editor Dillon Stewart join forces for the first episode of the new series, "The Menu."

To wrap up 2025, the "Sound of Ideas" looks back at some of our favorite conversations from "The Menu."

That bi-weekly series is produced in conjunction with the staff at Cleveland Magazine, and covers Northeast Ohio's food scene. Everything from the chefs who are garnering national recognition, to the food purveyors who are supplying restaurants.

Our year-end look back at some favorite segments included conversations about the biggest food trends of the year, as well as an interview with a local candy maker, and a discussion about seasonal drinks that are all the rage at area coffee shops.

Guests:
- Dillon Stewart, Editor, Cleveland Magazine
- Christina Rufo, Reporter, Cleveland Magazine
- Annie Nickoloff, Senior Editor, Cleveland Magazine
- Jeff Morsefield, Owner, Jeff's Candy Shop
- Debi Darnell, Barista, Ready, Set! Coffee

Drew Maziasz
Drew Maziasz is a coordinating producer for the "Sound of Ideas" and also serves as the show’s technical producer.
