The Menu| Family, food, and a neighborhood converge at Doc's on Harvard

By Drew Maziasz
Published April 3, 2025 at 11:45 AM EDT
Doc's on Harvard opened in April of 2024.

On this week's episode of the "The Menu," Cleveland Magazine's Annie Nickoloff stops by the Ideastream studio to talk about some of her recent reporting.

In January, she profiled the restaurant Doc's on Harvard. It's a fine dining establishment that caught the eye of Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb, and could act as an anchor institution for that neighborhood.

Annie and Jenny also discuss the results of the James Beard Awards, and Annie shares a suggestion for where to go for a drink on a rainy weekend.

Guests:
- Annie Nickoloff, Senior Editor, Cleveland Magazine
- Jenny Hamel, Host and Producer, Ideastream Public Media

Drew Maziasz
Drew Maziasz is a coordinating producer for the "Sound of Ideas" and also serves as the show’s technical producer.
See stories by Drew Maziasz
