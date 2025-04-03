The Menu| Family, food, and a neighborhood converge at Doc's on Harvard

On this week's episode of the "The Menu," Cleveland Magazine's Annie Nickoloff stops by the Ideastream studio to talk about some of her recent reporting.

In January, she profiled the restaurant Doc's on Harvard. It's a fine dining establishment that caught the eye of Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb, and could act as an anchor institution for that neighborhood.

Annie and Jenny also discuss the results of the James Beard Awards, and Annie shares a suggestion for where to go for a drink on a rainy weekend.

Guests:

- Annie Nickoloff, Senior Editor, Cleveland Magazine

- Jenny Hamel, Host and Producer, Ideastream Public Media