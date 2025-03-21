The Menu | Four Northeast Ohio chefs garner James Beard nominations

On this installment of "The Menu," Cleveland Magazine's Dillon Stewart stops by to talk with Jenny Hamel about the four Northeast Ohioans who were nominated for the James Beard Award this year.

Next to a Michilin Star, a James Beard Award is the top recognition a chef can receive.

The husband and wife duo of Jeremy Umansky and Alexandra La Valle were both nominated. Umansky was named a semifinalist in the Best Chef: Great Lakes category and La Valle in the Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker category. They both operate out of the restaurant Larder in Cleveland's Ohio City neighborhood.

Vinnie Cimino of Cordelia was also named a semifinalist in the Best Chef: Great Lakes category. Cordelia serves up plates which they refer to as "Midwest nice," from their spot on East 4th Street.

Doug Katz rounds out the nominees. He was named a semifinalist in the Outstanding Restaurateur category. Katz owns Amba, Zhug and Kiln, covering everything from Indian, to Mediterranean to traditional bistro plates.

Guests:

- Dillon Stewart, Editor, Cleveland Magazine

- Jenny Hamel, Host and Producer, Ideastream Public Media