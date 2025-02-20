The Menu: New food series asks, 'What should we have for dinner this weekend?'

It's Thursday, which means you're probably making plans for the weekend, maybe you're sick of staying indoors during this everlasting winter and wondering, where are the best, cool new places to eat around town? Well, we're going to help you decide in a segment we're calling "The Menu."

It's our new, bi-weekly look at the food scene in Northeast Ohio with the gourmands at Cleveland Magazine. They'll keep us informed about new restaurants in the region, new chefs or cuisines to try, who's making waves in the culinary scene, and what are some of the region's best kept secrets? And, each segment we'll end by asking: "Where should we go for dinner this weekend?"

For this week's "Menu," Host Jenny Hamel sat down with Cleveland Magazine Editor Dillon Stewart to talk about how the magazine covers food, about what style of food Northeast Ohio is known for, as well as his favorite cuisine. And, Stewart told us about a few great restaurants to try this weekend.

On Today's Menu:

How Cleveland Magazine covers food

What makes Northeast Ohio's food scene unique?

Where should we go to dinner this weekend?

Our expert, Dillon Stewart, recommends trying some ramen during these cold winter weeks. "For me, the spicier the better!"

Issho Ni Ramen, Sushi & Hibachi in Willoughby

in Willoughby Xinji Noodle Bar in Ohio City

in Ohio City Otani Noodle in multiple locations (Uptown, Downtown, Mayfield Heights)

