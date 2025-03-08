The Menu| Northeast Ohio's fish fry season returns

The "Sound of Ideas" is teaming up with Cleveland Magazine to bring you "The Menu."

It's our new biweekly series that focuses on Northeast Ohio's food scene. Each installment will delve into topics like the best new restaurants, food trends, hidden gems, and the people behind the scenes who keep the kitchens running.

This week we examine a spring tradition, the Lenten fish fry.

What began as a occasion for Catholics who wanted to give up meat for Fridays in Lent has turned into a regional trend.

You can still get fried walleye or perch in many of the area's churches, but now restaurants from Edwin's to Prosperity Lounge to Gunselman's Tavern are all serving up their own take on the traditional dish.

Looking for a fish fry? Find them here in Northeast Ohio

Dillon Stewart, Editor of Cleveland Magazine, came by the Ideastream studios to speak with Jenny Hamel about a few of his favorite spots, as well as a couple of Cleveland institutions that were recently profiled in the publication.

Guests:

- Dillon Stewart, Editor, Cleveland Magazine