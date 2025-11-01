Jeff's Candy owner talks sweet treats on a Halloween themed visit |The Menu

For the week's installment of "The Menu" we hear from Jeff Morsefield, a young entrepreneur who opened a new candy shop in Cleveland's Collinwood neighborhood over the summer.

Jeff got his start selling toffee bars at farmer's markets and festivals. But now he's expanded to candied nuts and various "drops," traditional sugar candies flavored with lemon or citrus.

He stopped by the Ideastream studios to talk about his origins, how he makes some of these candies with old fashioned methods, and why his journey to open a brick-and-mortar store took so long.

"The Menu" is our bi-weekly series about Northeast Ohio's food scene. It comes to you with the help of Cleveland Magazine, who also profiled Morsefield in this article.

Guests:

- Stephanie Haney, Host and Producer, Ideastream Public Media

- Jeff Morsefield, Owner, Jeff's Candy