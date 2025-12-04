New brain implant helps local man manage Parkison's Disease

Adaptive deep brain stimulation being used to treat Parkinson's Disease

A Parkinson's diagnosis can be devastating, often meaning a loss of independence, as well as an increasing reliance on medications and doctor's visits. But there's a new technology being used by The Cleveland Clinic called "deep brain stimulation" that's helping those with Parkinson's manage their symptoms.

DBS involves surgically implanting a device in the brain that sends out electronic waves whenever Parkinson's symptoms flare up. And an even newer form of that therapy, "adaptive deep brain stimulation," is a more focused application.

One local man, Rand Laycock, was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2014, and had the DBS surgery in 2024. He then received an "update" to the software used by his implant and has been benefiting from "aDBS" for several months. He says the treatment has been "life changing."

We'll hear from Laycock, as well as a doctor from The Cleveland Clinic that's involved in Parkinson's treatment.

Guests:

- Rand Laycock, Music Director, Parma Symphony Orchestra; Retired Music Teacher

- Michal Gostkowski, DO, Movement Disorders Neurology, The Cleveland Clinic

Cleveland City Council approves Browns stadium move

Then later in the hour we'll look back at the latest on the Browns' agreement with the City of Cleveland and their move to a new domed stadium in Brook Park.

Ideastream's Abbey Marshall has been following that story and shares her reporting on the deal between team owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam and the city. That deal involves the Haslams paying Cleveland $100 million over several years.

She also shares what happened at the latest Cleveland City Council meeting, and some of the continued push back against the agreement.

Guests:

- Abbey Marshall, City Government Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

"Shuffle" with Guy Snowdon

Finally, another installment of our music podcast "Shuffle." This week, host Amanda Rabinowitz talks with English-born musician Guy Snowdon about his musical career, and the work being created by his group "Guy Snowdon and The Citizens."

Guests:

- Guy Snowdon, Musician

- Amanda Rabinowitz, Host and Producer, "All Things Considered" and "Shuffle"