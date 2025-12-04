© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas
Sound of Ideas

New brain implant helps local man manage Parkison's Disease

By Drew Maziasz
Published December 4, 2025 at 5:00 AM EST
Deep Brain Stimulation involves a device that is implanted in the brain.
Ole.CNX
/
Shutterstock
Deep Brain Stimulation involves a device that is implanted in the brain.

Adaptive deep brain stimulation being used to treat Parkinson's Disease

A Parkinson's diagnosis can be devastating, often meaning a loss of independence, as well as an increasing reliance on medications and doctor's visits. But there's a new technology being used by The Cleveland Clinic called "deep brain stimulation" that's helping those with Parkinson's manage their symptoms.

DBS involves surgically implanting a device in the brain that sends out electronic waves whenever Parkinson's symptoms flare up. And an even newer form of that therapy, "adaptive deep brain stimulation," is a more focused application.

One local man, Rand Laycock, was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2014, and had the DBS surgery in 2024. He then received an "update" to the software used by his implant and has been benefiting from "aDBS" for several months. He says the treatment has been "life changing."

We'll hear from Laycock, as well as a doctor from The Cleveland Clinic that's involved in Parkinson's treatment.

Guests:
- Rand Laycock, Music Director, Parma Symphony Orchestra; Retired Music Teacher
- Michal Gostkowski, DO, Movement Disorders Neurology, The Cleveland Clinic

Cleveland City Council approves Browns stadium move

Then later in the hour we'll look back at the latest on the Browns' agreement with the City of Cleveland and their move to a new domed stadium in Brook Park.

Ideastream's Abbey Marshall has been following that story and shares her reporting on the deal between team owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam and the city. That deal involves the Haslams paying Cleveland $100 million over several years.

She also shares what happened at the latest Cleveland City Council meeting, and some of the continued push back against the agreement.

Guests:
- Abbey Marshall, City Government Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

"Shuffle" with Guy Snowdon

Finally, another installment of our music podcast "Shuffle." This week, host Amanda Rabinowitz talks with English-born musician Guy Snowdon about his musical career, and the work being created by his group "Guy Snowdon and The Citizens."

Guests:
- Guy Snowdon, Musician
- Amanda Rabinowitz, Host and Producer, "All Things Considered" and "Shuffle"

Tags
Sound of Ideas Sound of Ideas
Drew Maziasz
Drew Maziasz is a coordinating producer for the "Sound of Ideas" and also serves as the show’s technical producer.
See stories by Drew Maziasz
Related Content