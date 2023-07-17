Alzheimer's disease drug found to slow disease progression receives full FDA approval

An Alzheimer’s disease drug was fully approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration this month. Leqembi, whose generic name is lecanemab, was found to slow progression of the disease by 27% by reducing certain plaques that form in the brain.

Experts say this approval could be a gateway to more advances in treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, something that affects more than six million Americans.

On Monday's "Sound of Ideas," we'll start by talking to a patient who was part of the clinical trials at the Cleveland Clinic for the drug, to learn about his and his wife’s experience dealing with the disease. And we’ll talk to a local researcher who can talk about what this breakthrough means for Alzheimer’s drug research.

Also in this hour, we’ll talk about the future of Cuyahoga County arts funding, after efforts to expand the tobacco tax to include vape products failed.

And, we’ll hear a former comedian talk about stories from Cleveland’s stand-up scene.

Guests:

-John Domeck, Alzheimer’s disease drug trial participant

-Ann Domeck, Community educator, Alzheimer's Association & caregiver

-Mark Chance, Ph.D., Director, Center for Proteomics and Bioinformatics, Case Western Reserve University

-Jill Paulsen, Executive Director, Cuyahoga Arts & Culture

-Jeremy Johnson, President and CEO, Assembly for the Arts

-Fred Bidwell, Board Chair, Assembly for the Arts

-Mike McIntyre, Executive Editor, Ideastream Public Media

-Josh Womack, Comedian & Author, “You are not that funny”