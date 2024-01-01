Expertise: Multimedia reporting, news anchoring, writing, podcasting, video editing

Education: Nordonia High School

Ohio University, senior

Favorite spot in Northeast Ohio: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse (for Cleveland Cavs games)

Experience:

Darayus Sethna is a senior at Ohio University where he is majoring in journalism with an emphasis on sports. He is also minoring in Spanish, in sports administration/management and in coaching education. Darayus has worked as a multimedia reporter and news anchor at WOUB Public Media, as a broadcaster at the WATH radio station in Athens, and as a beat writer for The Post covering the OU field hockey team.

Highlights:

Former volunteer NBA Analyst -1590 WAKR, Akron

Former Tunnel Vision Sports writing intern

Ohio University Honors Tutorial College program, student

Volunteer multimedia reporter and podcaster - WOUB Public Media

Sports radio personality - WATH, Athens

Recognized as the top student with Ohio University's Spanish Language and Culture study abroad program in Toledo, Spain

