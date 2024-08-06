'It's been a long time coming': Recreational marijuana sales are underway in Northeast Ohio

Tuesday marked the first day for recreational marijuana sales across Ohio, nine months after voters passed Issue 2 to legalize cannabis.

Toni Savage was among the customers who visited RISE Dispensary on Prospect Avenue in Cleveland Tuesday morning. Savage said she's been waiting for this day, because she previously drove to Michigan several times to purchase marijuana.

“It's been a long time coming," she said. "I think we should have [already] passed this law. I mean, I think the whole world should smoke weed. It [would] be a better place.”

Dispensary operators are asking customers to be patient on the first day of non-medicinal sales, as they anticipate lines, packed stores and new customers.

They spent the last two months waiting on the state to move forward after it started taking applications for recreational licenses in early June.

Savage said she hopes the tax revenue from marijuana sales is invested back into the community. An Ohio State University study estimated that the state could collect between $276-$403 million in overall tax revenue within the first five years of recreational marijuana sales.

"I just hope they use all this money to make Cleveland better, just like Michigan did," Savage said.

Kenneth Turner also came to RISE Tuesday morning, though he didn't express the same sense of urgency over the first day of sales.

"I was happy that it got passed. I've been waiting for this since I started smoking 20 years ago. I could wait another [few] months," he said. "...I was always able to get some weed, but now we can go to the store and get it."

Cultivators also had months to prepare. Paul Chialdikas, senior vice president and central regional leader at Curaleaf, previously said he didn't anticipate any inflated prices during the recreational rollout, and that his cultivators were expected to meet demand. Curaleaf owns and operates dispensaries in Cuyahoga Falls and Newark.

"The intent is to sustain the current inventory levels and our brands that we're currently servicing into the marketplace," he said.

People with medicinal cards should hang onto them, because of the additional 10% excise tax added to non-medical purchases. The state Division of Cannabis Control has rescinded registration fees for medicinal patients.