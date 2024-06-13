Two charged in connection with stolen baseball cards

Two baseball cards are still missing after police recovered more than 50 cards stolen from a Strongsville hotel in April, according to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's office.

The two missing cards are a 1909 Ramly Walter Johnson and a 1941 Ted Williams worth nearly $90,000. Walter Johnson was a pitcher for the Washington Senators and Ted Williams an outfielder for the Boston Red Sox.

A grand jury on Monday indicted Joe Paxton, 27, and Jason Bowling, 50, in connection with the stolen cards, court records show. Paxton has been charged with two counts — aggravated theft and tampering with evidence. Bowling is charged with one count of receiving stolen property.

Paxton worked at the Best Western hotel in Strongsville, according to the prosecutor’s office. He allegedly searched through multiple packages that had been delivered to the hotel in April for a nearby vintage card collection and took the cards to Bowling’s residence in Cleveland.

Police said they found 52 of the 54 baseball cards that were reported stolen when they searched Bowling's house last May, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Paxton and Bowling will be arraigned at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center on June 27, according to the court docket.

Paxton’s attorney did not respond to a call for comment. No attorney is yet listed as representing Bowling.