Former Browns QB Bernie Kosar reportedly suffering from liver failure

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar recently revealed to Cleveland Magazine that he is suffering liver failure and has Parkinson’s disease.

Kosar, 60, was placed on liver transplant last spring, according to the article. It also states that an independent NFL doctor diagnosed Kosar with Parkinson’s in mid-February.

Kosar had ignored warnings of possible liver issues in years past. But things took a turn for the worse while attending a Browns game against the New York Jets in December.

“My body gave out on me,’’ Kosar told the magazine. “I really felt like I wasn’t going to make it home from the Jets game. I sucked it up, though, and continued to avoid the doctors until the new year.”

That was when Kosar got a blood transfusion. Doctors also informed him that he likely needed a new liver.

The Youngstown native then fell ill during a trip to Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII in February — spending several days in the hospital. A month later, Kosar’s issues began to take an even greater toll.

Kosar recently recounted that he “looked like death," according to the article.

The University Hospitals doctor who has reportedly been treating Kosar said that despite the challenges, Kosar has recovered well. A combination of supplements, exercise and dieting have contributed to his improved condition.

“It’s amazing that you can feel as good as I do despite all this stuff going on,” Kosar told Cleveland Magazine. “I can see that what I’m doing is making a difference. I strongly believe it will continue.”

