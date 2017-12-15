'The Nightmare Before Christmas' with The Cleveland Orchestra

When Jack Skellington, Halloweentown’s pumpkin king, accidentally stumbles on Christmastown, he plots to bring Christmas under his control by kidnapping Santa Claus and taking over the role. But Jack soon discovers even the best-laid plans of mice and skeleton men can go seriously awry.

Experience Tim Burton’s cult classic The Nightmare Before Christmas with the score by Danny Elfman performed live by The Cleveland Orchestra. Assistant Conductor Vinay Parameswaran leads the performance, and he spoke with WCLV's Bill O'Connell.