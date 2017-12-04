Eric Coble on his play "Sherlock Holmes: The Baker Street Irregulars" at Dobama

Dobama Theatre continues its 17/18 season with the regional premiere of Sherlock Holmes: The Baker Street Irregulars directed by Nathan Motta. It’s December on the streets of London, Sherlock Holmes is missing, and a young girl’s grandmother has been abducted. Who will save the day? The Baker Street Irregulars - a group of orphans, pickpockets, inventors and artists hired by Sherlock himself to help solve cases. Performances are now through December 30.

Playwright Eric Coble sat down with WCLV's Bill O'Connell.