First Fridays: Cavani String Quartet

The Cleveland Institute of Music's quartet-in-residence, the Cavani String Quartet, visited WCLV to perform Haydn, Beethoven, and Webern on First Fridays. We get to meet the newest two members, Eric Wong and Si-Yan Darren Li, and hear about the upcoming events of CIM's Winter Chamber Music Festival.

Program:

Franz Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 67 Op 77/2: movements 1-3

Anton Webern: Langsamer Satz

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 15 Op 132: movement 1