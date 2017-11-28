Meet Vinay Parameswaran, the new Assistant Conductor of The Cleveland Orchestra
A native of the San Francisco Bay Area, Vinay Parameswaran comes to Cleveland by way of Tennessee, where he served for three seasons as Associate Conductor of the Nashville Symphony. In his new role as Assistant Conductor of The Cleveland Orchestra, he will lead the Orchestra in several dozen concerts each season at Severance Hall, Blossom Music Festival, and on tour. He also is music director of the Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra.