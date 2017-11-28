© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Meet Vinay Parameswaran, the new Assistant Conductor of The Cleveland Orchestra

By Bill O'Connell
Published November 28, 2017 at 4:14 PM EST
Vinay Parameswaran
Vinay Parameswaran

A native of the San Francisco Bay Area, Vinay Parameswaran comes to Cleveland by way of Tennessee, where he served for three seasons as Associate Conductor of the Nashville Symphony. In his new role as Assistant Conductor of The Cleveland Orchestra, he will lead the Orchestra in several dozen concerts each season at Severance Hall, Blossom Music Festival, and on tour. He also is music director of the Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra.

