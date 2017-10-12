Apollo's Fire presents "Israel in Egypt"
From plagues and pyramids to the crossing of the Red Sea, the gripping story of the Israelites’ escape from Egypt comes to life with reverence and triumph through Handel’s sumptuous music, in a new adaptation by Apollo's Fire Artistic Director Jeannette Sorrell. Vocal soloists Ross Hauk and Jeffrey Strauss spoke with WCLV's Bill O'Connell to give us a preview.
Handel’s Israel in Egypt
A Dramatic Oratorio
Erica Schuller, soprano
Daniel Moody, countertenor
Ross Hauck, tenor
Jeffrey Strauss, baritone
Apollo’s Singers
Thursday, October 12 at 7:30pm
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Akron
Friday, October 13 at 8:00pm
First Baptist Church, Shaker Heights
Saturday, October 14 at 8:00pm
The Temple-Tifereth Israel, Beachwood
Sunday, October 15 at 4:00pm
United Church of Christ, Avon Lake