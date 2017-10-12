Apollo's Fire presents "Israel in Egypt"

From plagues and pyramids to the crossing of the Red Sea, the gripping story of the Israelites’ escape from Egypt comes to life with reverence and triumph through Handel’s sumptuous music, in a new adaptation by Apollo's Fire Artistic Director Jeannette Sorrell. Vocal soloists Ross Hauk and Jeffrey Strauss spoke with WCLV's Bill O'Connell to give us a preview.

Handel’s Israel in Egypt

A Dramatic Oratorio

Erica Schuller, soprano

Daniel Moody, countertenor

Ross Hauck, tenor

Jeffrey Strauss, baritone

Apollo’s Singers

Thursday, October 12 at 7:30pm

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Akron

Friday, October 13 at 8:00pm

First Baptist Church, Shaker Heights

Saturday, October 14 at 8:00pm

The Temple-Tifereth Israel, Beachwood

Sunday, October 15 at 4:00pm

United Church of Christ, Avon Lake