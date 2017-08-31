Movie Night at Blossom with The Cleveland Orchestra
This weekend at Blossom Music Center, The Cleveland Orchestra, led by Brett Mitchell, will play the John Williams's score for "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" while the movie is shown on a screen above the stage. Filled with unparalleled magic and imagination, Steven Spielberg’s heartwarming masterpiece E.T. follows the story of a lost little alien who befriends a 10-year-old boy named Elliott (Henry Thomas).
There are three performances:
Friday, September 1 at 8:30pm
Saturday, September 2 at 8:30pm
Sunday, September 3 at 8:30pm
Brett visited WCLV and spoke with Bill O'Connell.