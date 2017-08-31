© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

Movie Night at Blossom with The Cleveland Orchestra

By Bill O'Connell
Published August 31, 2017 at 10:46 PM EDT
Photo credit: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Photo credit: 360b / Shutterstock.com

This weekend at Blossom Music Center, The Cleveland Orchestra, led by Brett Mitchell, will play the John Williams's score for "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" while the movie is shown on a screen above the stage. Filled with unparalleled magic and imagination, Steven Spielberg’s heartwarming masterpiece  E.T. follows the story of a lost little alien who befriends a 10-year-old boy named Elliott (Henry Thomas). 

There are three performances: 
Friday, September 1 at 8:30pm
Saturday, September 2 at 8:30pm
Sunday, September 3 at 8:30pm

Brett visited WCLV and spoke with Bill O'Connell. 

Arts & Culture WCLV
Bill O'Connell
bill.o'connell@ideastream.org | 216-916-7146
See stories by Bill O'Connell