Movie Night at Blossom with The Cleveland Orchestra

This weekend at Blossom Music Center, The Cleveland Orchestra, led by Brett Mitchell, will play the John Williams's score for "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" while the movie is shown on a screen above the stage. Filled with unparalleled magic and imagination, Steven Spielberg’s heartwarming masterpiece E.T. follows the story of a lost little alien who befriends a 10-year-old boy named Elliott (Henry Thomas).

There are three performances:

Friday, September 1 at 8:30pm

Saturday, September 2 at 8:30pm

Sunday, September 3 at 8:30pm

Brett visited WCLV and spoke with Bill O'Connell.