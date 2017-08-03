The Music Man in concert at Cain Park

There's trouble in River City when a fast-talking salesman gets his heart stolen by the town librarian!

By turns wicked, funny, warm, romantic and touching, The Music Man is family entertainment at its best. Meredith Willson's six-time, Tony Award winning musical comedy has been entertaining audiences since 1957 and is a family-friendly story to be shared with every generation. Cain Park's production features Liza Grossman and the Contemporary Youth Orchestra performing the music on the stage of the Evans Amphitheater while the actors stand in front of the orchestra singing the timeless classics.

Director Joanna May Hunkins and Eric Fancher (Harold Hill) spoke with WCLV's Bill O'Connell.

August 5-6

Evans Amphitheater

Saturday 8pm, Sunday 2pm

Sunday 1pm pre-performance talk by Bill Rudman, The Musical Theater Project