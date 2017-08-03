© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

The Music Man in concert at Cain Park

By Bill O'Connell
Published August 3, 2017 at 7:40 PM EDT
Eric Fancher and Joanna May Hunkins.
Eric Fancher and Joanna May Hunkins.

There's trouble in River City when a fast-talking salesman gets his heart stolen by the town librarian!

By turns wicked, funny, warm, romantic and touching,  The Music Man is family entertainment at its best. Meredith Willson's six-time, Tony Award winning musical comedy has been entertaining audiences since 1957 and is a family-friendly story to be shared with every generation. Cain Park's production features Liza Grossman and the  Contemporary Youth Orchestra performing the music on the stage of the Evans Amphitheater while the actors stand in front of the orchestra singing the timeless classics.

Director Joanna May Hunkins and Eric Fancher (Harold Hill) spoke with WCLV's Bill O'Connell. 

August 5-6
Evans Amphitheater
Saturday 8pm, Sunday 2pm
Sunday 1pm pre-performance talk by Bill Rudman,  The Musical Theater Project

