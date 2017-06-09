The Cleveland Opera presents Puccini's "La Bohème"

The Cleveland Opera presents the beloved Puccini classic in a new, fully staged production complete with soloists, chorus, costuming, sets, staging and The Cleveland Opera Orchestra under the baton of Grzegorz Nowak. Sung in the original Italian with English translation projected. One night only: Saturday, June 10 at 7:30pm at the Ohio Theatre. For tickets, click here.

Set in 19th-century Paris, the love story of Rodolfo and Mimì portrays emotional intensity brought by the rich music of Giacomo Puccini as it sparkles with colors throughout the plot, presented in a collection of vignettes. Other characters – the painter Marcello, the singer Musetta, the musician Schaunard, the philosopher Colline – transport the audience to the environment of artistic Parisian life in the Latin Quarter of the city. In The Cleveland Opera’s production, the sets and costumes will be inspired by the dynamic paintings of Vincent van Gogh and French Impressionists.

Dorota Sobieska is Executive Artistic Director of the company, and is also singing the role of Mimi. She spoke with WCLV's Bill O'Connell.