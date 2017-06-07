© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

Make Music Day Returns to Cleveland on June 21

By Bill O'Connell
Published June 7, 2017 at 5:49 PM EDT
Peter Slowik, Artistic Director of Credo Music
Peter Slowik, Artistic Director of Credo Music

On Wednesday, June 21, 2017, the Make Music celebration will be held in 800 cities across 110 countries, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Boston. Make Music Day will return to Cleveland for its second year to bring music from morning to night all across the city and throughout Lorain and Cuyahoga counties. The Make Music movement is inclusive - anyone can participate and it is free and open to the public. Credo Music, the event’s organizing agency, engages community members, from street musicians to The Cleveland Orchestra, from coffee shops to concert halls, to facilitate transformational experiences for everyone involved.

Peter Slowik is Artistic Director of Credo Music, and he visited WCLV to preview Make Music Day. To see the full listings, visit  makemusicday.org/cleveland

Tags
Arts & Culture WCLV
Bill O'Connell
bill.o'connell@ideastream.org | 216-916-7146
See stories by Bill O'Connell