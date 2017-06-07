Make Music Day Returns to Cleveland on June 21

On Wednesday, June 21, 2017, the Make Music celebration will be held in 800 cities across 110 countries, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Boston. Make Music Day will return to Cleveland for its second year to bring music from morning to night all across the city and throughout Lorain and Cuyahoga counties. The Make Music movement is inclusive - anyone can participate and it is free and open to the public. Credo Music, the event’s organizing agency, engages community members, from street musicians to The Cleveland Orchestra, from coffee shops to concert halls, to facilitate transformational experiences for everyone involved.

Peter Slowik is Artistic Director of Credo Music, and he visited WCLV to preview Make Music Day. To see the full listings, visit makemusicday.org/cleveland.