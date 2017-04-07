© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

Cleveland Ballet’s Newest Work: A Midsummer Night’s Dream

By Bill O'Connell
Published April 7, 2017 at 4:18 PM EDT

Cleveland Ballet is pleased to announce that award-winning choreographer Ramón Oller has returned to Cleveland to create a new version of  A Midsummer Night’s Dream. The story, based on William Shakespeare’s comedy, is about a night in which supernatural effects, fairies, romantic misadventures and fantasy characters intertwine between imagination and reality.

The new work will be premiered on Friday, April 7, 2017 at Playhouse Square’s Ohio Theatre. 

Cleveland Ballet Artistic Director Gladisa Guadalupe sat down with WCLV's Bill O'Connell.

Tags
Arts & Culture WCLV
Bill O'Connell
bill.o'connell@ideastream.org | 216-916-7146
See stories by Bill O'Connell