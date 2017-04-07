Cleveland Ballet’s Newest Work: A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Cleveland Ballet is pleased to announce that award-winning choreographer Ramón Oller has returned to Cleveland to create a new version of A Midsummer Night’s Dream. The story, based on William Shakespeare’s comedy, is about a night in which supernatural effects, fairies, romantic misadventures and fantasy characters intertwine between imagination and reality.

The new work will be premiered on Friday, April 7, 2017 at Playhouse Square’s Ohio Theatre.

Cleveland Ballet Artistic Director Gladisa Guadalupe sat down with WCLV's Bill O'Connell.