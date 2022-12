The Cleveland Opera presents Don Giovanni: Dorota Sobieska and Grzegorz Nowak

The Cleveland Opera (formerly known as Opera Circle) presents Don Giovanni by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Dorota Sobieska, Executive Artistic Director, and conductor Grzegorz Nowak sat down with Bill O'Connell to talk about the production.

Friday, April 7, 2017 at 7:30 pm

Saturday, April 8, 2017 at 7:30 pm

First Baptist Church of Greater Cleveland

3630 Fairmount Blvd. Shaker Heights OH 44118

A complete production, including soloists, costumes, full orchestra, staging, chorus, and supertitles. Maestro Grzegorz Nowak, Principal Associate Conductor of Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in London, comes to Cleveland especially to conduct this production.