Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

PHS presents Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night: Maria Elena Ramirez

By Bill O'Connell
Published March 30, 2017 at 9:24 PM EDT

Fifteen-year-old Christopher has an extraordinary brain; he is exceptionally intelligent but ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. When he falls under suspicion for killing his neighbor’s dog, he sets out to identify the true culprit, which leads to an earth-shattering discovery and a journey that will change his life forever.

Playhouse Square presents "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night," running through April 9 at Connor Palace Theatre. Maria Elena Ramirez, who plays Siobhan, Christopher's teacher, visited WCLV and spoke with Bill O'Connell. 

