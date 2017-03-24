Upcoming concerts: Suburban Symphony Orchestra & Heights Chamber Orchestra

There are two concerts coming up which feature two of our community's longest standing amateur orchestras: the Suburban Symphony Orchestra and the Heights Chamber Orchestra. Domenico Boyagian, who conducts both concerts, and Annie Fullard, violin, visited WCLV to chat about these concerts with Bill O'Connell.

Suburban Symphony Orchestra: Annual Young Soloists Concert

Sunday, March 26 at 3:30pm

Beachwood High School

Program

Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 2, 1st movement (Athena Grasso, piano)

Saint-Saens: Violin Concerto No. 3, 3rd movement (Celina Bethoux, violin)

Walton: Concerto for Viola and Orchestra, 1st movement (Sam Rosenthal, viola)

Brahms: Symphony No. 3

Heights Chamber Orchestra

Sunday, April 2 at 3:30pm

​First Baptist Church, Shaker Heights

Program

Beethoven: Coriolan Overture

Beethoven: Triple Concerto (Annie Fullard, violin, Tanya Ell, cello, Shuai Wang, piano)

Beethoven: Symphony No. 8