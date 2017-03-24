Upcoming concerts: Suburban Symphony Orchestra & Heights Chamber Orchestra
There are two concerts coming up which feature two of our community's longest standing amateur orchestras: the Suburban Symphony Orchestra and the Heights Chamber Orchestra. Domenico Boyagian, who conducts both concerts, and Annie Fullard, violin, visited WCLV to chat about these concerts with Bill O'Connell.
Suburban Symphony Orchestra: Annual Young Soloists Concert
Sunday, March 26 at 3:30pm
Beachwood High School
Program
Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 2, 1st movement (Athena Grasso, piano)
Saint-Saens: Violin Concerto No. 3, 3rd movement (Celina Bethoux, violin)
Walton: Concerto for Viola and Orchestra, 1st movement (Sam Rosenthal, viola)
Brahms: Symphony No. 3
Heights Chamber Orchestra
Sunday, April 2 at 3:30pm
First Baptist Church, Shaker Heights
Program
Beethoven: Coriolan Overture
Beethoven: Triple Concerto (Annie Fullard, violin, Tanya Ell, cello, Shuai Wang, piano)
Beethoven: Symphony No. 8