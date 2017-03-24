© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

Upcoming concerts: Suburban Symphony Orchestra & Heights Chamber Orchestra

By Bill O'Connell
Published March 24, 2017 at 10:36 PM EDT

There are two concerts coming up which feature two of our community's longest standing amateur orchestras: the  Suburban Symphony Orchestra and the Heights Chamber Orchestra. Domenico Boyagian, who conducts both concerts, and Annie Fullard, violin, visited WCLV to chat about these concerts with Bill O'Connell.

Suburban Symphony Orchestra: Annual Young Soloists Concert
Sunday, March 26 at 3:30pm
Beachwood High School

Program
Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 2, 1st movement (Athena Grasso, piano)
Saint-Saens: Violin Concerto No. 3, 3rd movement (Celina Bethoux, violin)
Walton: Concerto for Viola and Orchestra, 1st movement (Sam Rosenthal, viola)
Brahms: Symphony No. 3

Heights Chamber Orchestra
Sunday, April 2 at 3:30pm
​First Baptist Church, Shaker Heights

Program
Beethoven: Coriolan Overture
Beethoven: Triple Concerto (Annie Fullard, violin, Tanya Ell, cello, Shuai Wang, piano)
Beethoven: Symphony No. 8

Bill O'Connell
bill.o'connell@ideastream.org | 216-916-7146
