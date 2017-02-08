Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra presents winter concert: Brett Mitchell

In its annual collaboration with the Cleveland Orchestra Youth Chorus, the Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra opens this concert with a new piece by American composer (and DJ!) Mason Bates. The remainder of the program features two French choral works — lush and beautiful — with the women of chorus singing in Claude Debussy's Nocturnes and the full chorus (and soprano soloist) joining in for Francis Poulenc's passionate and effervescent Gloria.

The evening also includes a pre-concert Prelude Concert at 6 p.m. featuring Youth Orchestra and Youth Chorus members performing chamber music.

Sunday, February 19 at 7:00pm

Severance Hall

Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra

Brett Mitchell, conductor

Cleveland Orchestra Youth Chorus

Lisa Wong, director

Marian Vogel, soprano

Program

Mason Bates - Sea-Blue Circuitry

Claude Debussy - Nocturnes

Francis Poulenc - Gloria