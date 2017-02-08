© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra presents winter concert: Brett Mitchell

By Bill O'Connell
Published February 8, 2017 at 4:21 PM EST
Photo by Roger Mastroianni

In its annual collaboration with the Cleveland Orchestra Youth Chorus, the Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra opens this concert with a new piece by American composer (and DJ!) Mason Bates.  The remainder of the program features two French choral works — lush and beautiful — with the women of chorus singing in Claude Debussy's  Nocturnes and the full chorus (and soprano soloist) joining in for Francis Poulenc's passionate and effervescent  Gloria.

The evening also includes a pre-concert  Prelude Concert at 6 p.m. featuring Youth Orchestra and Youth Chorus members performing chamber music.

Sunday, February 19 at 7:00pm
Severance Hall

Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra
Brett Mitchellconductor

Cleveland Orchestra Youth Chorus
Lisa Wongdirector

Marian Vogel,   soprano

Program
Mason Bates - Sea-Blue Circuitry
Claude Debussy - Nocturnes
Francis Poulenc - Gloria

Bill O'Connell
