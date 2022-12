This 17-member, Grammy-nominated chamber ensemble A Far Cry, heralded by Boston Magazine as "a thoroughly modern, century-spanning, globe-trotting sonic adventure," will perform the Bach Concerto for Two Violins in D Minor, BWV 1043 and others.

Alex Fortes, one of the program curators, and composer Lembit Beecher spoke with WCLV's Bill O'Connell.

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at 7 p.m.

Gamble Auditorium, Kulas Musical Arts Building