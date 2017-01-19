© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
WCLV Features & Interviews

Cleveland Cello Society presents i Cellisti: Ida Mercer & Yoshika Masuda

By Bill O'Connell
Published January 19, 2017 at 4:14 PM EST

The Los Angeles-based cello quintet, SAKURA, is this year’s featured guest for "i Cellisti!" the annual cello ensemble celebration and fundraiser presented by the Cleveland Cello Society. A unique and versatile ensemble, hailed as “brilliant” and “superb” by the Los Angeles Times, SAKURA is built on the artistry and virtuosity of its members: including Cleveland’s own, Michael Kaufman! The quintet is named in honor of the great mentor and artist Ralph Kirshbaum, with whom all five members studied: 桜 sakura (Japanese) and Kirschbaum (German) have the same meaning (cherry tree). Support a great cause while experiencing the thrill of the soundscape offered by five cellos. A truly inspirational evening—all proceeds from ticket sales provide the funds for the CCS Scholarships! The program will include Lament, in Memory of Matthew Shepard by Cleveland composer, Anne Wilson.

i Cellisti! 
Friday, January 20, 2017 at 7:30pm
Forest Hill Church Presbyterian
3031 Monticello Blvd
Cleveland Heights, OH 44118

Tags
Arts & Culture WCLV
Bill O'Connell
bill.o'connell@ideastream.org | 216-916-7146
See stories by Bill O'Connell