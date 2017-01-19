Cleveland Cello Society presents i Cellisti: Ida Mercer & Yoshika Masuda

The Los Angeles-based cello quintet, SAKURA, is this year’s featured guest for "i Cellisti!" the annual cello ensemble celebration and fundraiser presented by the Cleveland Cello Society. A unique and versatile ensemble, hailed as “brilliant” and “superb” by the Los Angeles Times, SAKURA is built on the artistry and virtuosity of its members: including Cleveland’s own, Michael Kaufman! The quintet is named in honor of the great mentor and artist Ralph Kirshbaum, with whom all five members studied: 桜 sakura (Japanese) and Kirschbaum (German) have the same meaning (cherry tree). Support a great cause while experiencing the thrill of the soundscape offered by five cellos. A truly inspirational evening—all proceeds from ticket sales provide the funds for the CCS Scholarships! The program will include Lament, in Memory of Matthew Shepard by Cleveland composer, Anne Wilson.

i Cellisti!

Friday, January 20, 2017 at 7:30pm

Forest Hill Church Presbyterian

3031 Monticello Blvd

Cleveland Heights, OH 44118