The Express Way with Dulé Hill is a premium documentary series that explores the power of the arts. Led by renowned actor, dancer, and singer, Dulé Hill, the series captures diverse artists’ stories from across America, celebrating community, humanity, and the transformative potential of creative expression.

Watch 16:05
The Express Way with Dulé Hill
Incarcerated Playwrights Speak Out Against Violence in Chicago
Dulé meets incarcerated playwrights who are breaking the cycle of violence in Chicago.
Special: 16:05
Watch 16:59
The Express Way with Dulé Hill
Blending Latin Folk and Bluegrass Music
Larry & Joe are blending Latin folk and bluegrass music to show music has no borders.
Special: 16:59
Watch 14:51
The Express Way with Dulé Hill
Finding Identity as a Black Appalachian Artist
Dulé Hill explores how music can provide solace and healing with musician Amythyst Kiah.
Special: 14:51
Episodes
Watch 53:16
The Express Way with Dulé Hill
California
Dulé Hill connects with artists using their craft to rewrite their narrative.
Episode: S1 E1 | 53:16
Extras
Watch 0:30
The Express Way with Dulé Hill
Chicago Preview
In Chicago, Dulé Hill explores why art and activism are synonymous.
Preview: S1 E4 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
The Express Way with Dulé Hill
Texas Preview
In Texas, Dulé Hill discovers artists fighting for representation of their communities.
Preview: S1 E3 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
The Express Way with Dulé Hill
Appalachia Preview
Dulé Hill explores how music can provide solace and healing in Appalachia.
Preview: S1 E2 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
The Express Way with Dulé Hill
California Preview
Dulé Hill connects with artists using their craft to rewrite their narrative.
Preview: S1 E1 | 0:30
Watch 8:14
The Express Way with Dulé Hill
Dulé Reads for the Andre Theatre Collective Casting Session
Dulé Hill joins the Andre Theatre Collective for their first casting session.
Clip: S1 E4 | 8:14
Watch 2:38
The Express Way with Dulé Hill
Bassel & The Supernaturals Perform “Black Water”
Bassel Almadani and his band, Bassel & The Supernaturals, perform the song “Black Water.”
Clip: S1 E4 | 2:38
Watch 3:57
The Express Way with Dulé Hill
Dulé Meets Refugee Children at the Syrian Community Network
Dulé Hill meets refugee children with Bassel Almadani at the Syrian Community Network.
Clip: S1 E4 | 3:57
Watch 2:24
The Express Way with Dulé Hill
Vershawn Sanders Ward Teaches Afro-Contemporary Dance
Dulé Hill learns Afro-Contemporary dance with Vershawn Sanders Ward.
Clip: S1 E4 | 2:24
Watch 2:59
The Express Way with Dulé Hill
Dulé Learns the Mexica Handshake from Aztec Dancer Rainflowa
Dulé Hill learns the “Mexica” Handshake from Aztec Dancer Abuela M’api Rainflowa.
Clip: S1 E3 | 2:59
Watch 2:31
The Express Way with Dulé Hill
Dulé Hill Workshops New Cara Mía Theatre Production
Dulé Hill works with Liz Magallanes and David Lozano on a new Cara Mía Theatre production.
Clip: S1 E3 | 2:31
