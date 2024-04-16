California

Extras
Dulé meets incarcerated playwrights who are breaking the cycle of violence in Chicago.
Larry & Joe are blending Latin folk and bluegrass music to show music has no borders.
Dulé Hill explores how music can provide solace and healing with musician Amythyst Kiah.
A Syrian-American musician brings awareness to the civil war in his family’s homeland.
Deaf dancer Shaheem Sanchez changes how Dulé Hill thinks about dance.
Dulé Hill shares his motivation for mastering tap dance and carrying its legacy forward.
In Chicago, Dulé Hill explores why art and activism are synonymous.
Dulé Hill learns Afro-Contemporary dance with Vershawn Sanders Ward.
Dulé Hill joins the Andre Theatre Collective for their first casting session.
Bassel Almadani and his band, Bassel & The Supernaturals, perform the song “Black Water.”
In Texas, Dulé Hill discovers artists fighting for representation of their communities.
Dulé Hill explores how music can provide solace and healing in Appalachia.