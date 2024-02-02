Episodes
GOSPEL’s hour 2 traces the Golden Age of Gospel from the Lord’s music to the mainstream.
In GOSPEL’s hour 3, gospel goes mainstream, taking the good news everywhere.
GOSPEL’s hour 4 explores how gospel and preaching achieved platinum-selling success.
Extras
Shirley Caesar's 1988 album Live in Chicago features the song "Hold My Mule."
Andre Crouch brought the gospel sound to the music of Michael Jackson and Madonna.
The success of "Move on Up a Little Higher proved that Gospel could be profitable.
Dionne Warwick weighs in on what was special about Mahalia Jackson's voice.
Twinkie Clark performs two of her gospel compositions for Henry Louis Gates, Jr.
How do you spread the gospel to young black millennials motivated by digital activism?
A month after the March on Washington, four little girls were murdered at a Sunday School.
Mahalia provided the soundtrack and MLK gave the sermon for the 1963 March on Washington.
The legendary Mahalia Jackson provided the soundtrack for the Civil Rights Movement.
Mahalia Jackson recorded on a major label for the first time in 1937, to mixed reviews.