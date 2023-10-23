© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Season 2 of Native America is a groundbreaking portrait of contemporary Indian Country. This four-part Native directed series reveals the beauty and power of today’s Indigenous world. Smashing stereotypes, it follows the brilliant engineers, bold politicians, and cutting-edge artists who draw upon Native tradition to build a better 21st century.

Watch 5:34
Native America
Language Protectors
Donald Soctomah and Dwayne Tomah fight keep the Passamaquoddy language alive.
Clip: S2 E4 | 5:34
Watch 5:50
Native America
Navajo Star Wars
Manny Wheeler dubs Star Wars into Navajo to help keep the Navajo language alive.
Clip: S2 E4 | 5:50
Watch 0:30
Native America
Episode 4 Preview | Language Is Life
Experience the fight of Native Americans to keep their languages and ways of life alive.
Preview: S2 E4 | 0:30
Funding is provided by Partnership with Native Americans.
Episodes
Watch 53:31
Native America
From Caves to Cosmos
Ancient clues and modern science answer the question: who were America’s First Peoples?
Episode: S1 E1 | 53:31
Watch 53:31
Native America
Nature to Nations
Explore the rise of great American nations, from monarchies to democracies.
Episode: S1 E2 | 53:31
Watch 53:31
Native America
Cities of the Sky
Discover the cosmological secrets behind America’s ancient cities.
Episode: S1 E3 | 53:31
Watch 53:31
Native America
New World Rising
Discover how resistance, survival and revival are revealed.
Episode: S1 E4 | 53:31
Watch 53:36
Native America
New Worlds
Native innovators lead a revolution in music, building, and space exploration.
Episode: S2 E1 | 53:36
Extras
Watch 4:40
Native America
Spider Woman on Mars
Aaron Yazzie and TahNibaa Naataanii reflect on the birth of the universe.
Clip: S2 E1 | 4:40
Watch 5:03
Native America
Reading Between the Lines in Cherokee
Language expert Tom Belt translates some of the earliest evidence of Cherokee writing.
Clip: S2 | 5:03
Watch 3:59
Native America
The First Frybread Western
Manny Wheeler fights to preserve his people's language dubbing popular movies into Navajo.
Clip: S2 | 3:59
Watch 8:45
Native America
The Halluci Nation Puts a New Spin On a Traditional Beat
The Halluci Nation performs "R.E.D.," "Stay," and "Sisters" in this extended performance.
Clip: S2 | 8:45
Watch 4:51
Native America
Voices from the Past
Producer Dan Golding is surprised with 100-year-old recordings of his great-grandfather.
Clip: S2 | 4:51
Watch 0:30
Native America
Episode 3 Preview | Women Rule
Celebrate the Native women drawing upon deep traditions to transform our modern world.
Preview: S2 E3 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Native America
Episode 2 Preview | Warrior Spirit
Celebrate the spirit empowering combat, games and athleticism.
Preview: S2 E2 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Native America
Episode 1 Preview | New Worlds
Native innovators lead a revolution in music, building, and space exploration.
Preview: S2 E1 | 0:30
Watch 13:57
Native America
Arigon (Super) Starr
Arigon Starr is an award-winning singer songwriter, playwright, and comic book creator.
Clip: S2 | 13:57
Watch 5:48
Native America
Betty Osceola - Earth Protector
Betty Osceola draws on Miccosukee teachings about protecting the world in which we live.
Clip: S2 | 5:48
