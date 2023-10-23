Native America

Episodes
Ancient clues and modern science answer the question: who were America’s First Peoples?
Explore the rise of great American nations, from monarchies to democracies.
Discover the cosmological secrets behind America’s ancient cities.
Discover how resistance, survival and revival are revealed.
Native innovators lead a revolution in music, building, and space exploration.
Extras
Aaron Yazzie and TahNibaa Naataanii reflect on the birth of the universe.
Language expert Tom Belt translates some of the earliest evidence of Cherokee writing.
Manny Wheeler fights to preserve his people's language dubbing popular movies into Navajo.
The Halluci Nation performs "R.E.D.," "Stay," and "Sisters" in this extended performance.
Producer Dan Golding is surprised with 100-year-old recordings of his great-grandfather.
Celebrate the Native women drawing upon deep traditions to transform our modern world.
Celebrate the spirit empowering combat, games and athleticism.
Native innovators lead a revolution in music, building, and space exploration.
Arigon Starr is an award-winning singer songwriter, playwright, and comic book creator.
Betty Osceola draws on Miccosukee teachings about protecting the world in which we live.