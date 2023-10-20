New Worlds

Extras
Donald Soctomah and Dwayne Tomah fight keep the Passamaquoddy language alive.
Manny Wheeler dubs Star Wars into Navajo to help keep the Navajo language alive.
Experience the fight of Native Americans to keep their languages and ways of life alive.
Celebrate the Native women drawing upon deep traditions to transform our modern world.
Boxer Mariah Bahe fights for her dream of repping the US and Navajo Nation in the Olympics
Celebrate the spirit empowering combat, games and athleticism.
The Halluci Nation, an electronic music group, put a new spin on traditional Native beats.
Season 2 of Native America is a groundbreaking portrait of contemporary Indian Country.
Arigon Starr is an award-winning singer songwriter, playwright, and comic book creator.
Discover how resistance, survival and revival are revealed.
Discover the cosmological secrets behind America’s ancient cities.
Explore the rise of great American nations, from monarchies to democracies.
Ancient clues and modern science answer the question: who were America’s First Peoples?