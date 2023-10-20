© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Native America

New Worlds

Season 2 Episode 1 | 53m 36s

Native innovators lead a revolution in music, building, and space exploration. From the surface of Mars to the New York City hip hop scene to the Pine Ridge Reservation, Native traditions are transforming life on Earth and other worlds.

Aired: 10/23/23 | Expires: 11/21/23
Extras
Watch 5:34
Native America
Language Protectors
Donald Soctomah and Dwayne Tomah fight keep the Passamaquoddy language alive.
Clip: S2 E4 | 5:34
Watch 5:50
Native America
Navajo Star Wars
Manny Wheeler dubs Star Wars into Navajo to help keep the Navajo language alive.
Clip: S2 E4 | 5:50
Watch 0:30
Native America
Episode 4 Preview | Language Is Life
Experience the fight of Native Americans to keep their languages and ways of life alive.
Preview: S2 E4 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Native America
Episode 3 Preview | Women Rule
Celebrate the Native women drawing upon deep traditions to transform our modern world.
Preview: S2 E3 | 0:30
Watch 5:11
Native America
Going for Gold
Boxer Mariah Bahe fights for her dream of repping the US and Navajo Nation in the Olympics
Clip: S2 E2 | 5:11
Watch 0:30
Native America
Episode 2 Preview | Warrior Spirit
Celebrate the spirit empowering combat, games and athleticism.
Preview: S2 E2 | 0:30
Watch 4:13
Native America
Halluci Nation Rocks Brooklyn
The Halluci Nation, an electronic music group, put a new spin on traditional Native beats.
Clip: S2 E1 | 4:13
Watch 2:47
Native America
Native America Season 2 | Extended Trailer
Season 2 of Native America is a groundbreaking portrait of contemporary Indian Country.
Preview: S2 | 2:47
Watch 13:57
Native America
Arigon (Super) Starr
Arigon Starr is an award-winning singer songwriter, playwright, and comic book creator.
Clip: S2 | 13:57
Watch 0:30
Native America
Official Preview
Season 2 of Native America is a groundbreaking portrait of contemporary Indian Country.
Preview: S2 | 0:30
Native America
Language Is Life
Experience the fight of Native Americans to keep their languages and ways of life alive.
Episode: S2 E4
Native America
Women Rule
Celebrate the Native women drawing upon deep traditions to transform our modern world.
Episode: S2 E3
Watch 53:26
Native America
Warrior Spirit
Celebrate the spirit empowering combat, games and athleticism.
Episode: S2 E2 | 53:26
Watch 53:31
Native America
New World Rising
Discover how resistance, survival and revival are revealed.
Episode: S1 E4 | 53:31
Watch 53:31
Native America
Cities of the Sky
Discover the cosmological secrets behind America’s ancient cities.
Episode: S1 E3 | 53:31
Watch 53:31
Native America
Nature to Nations
Explore the rise of great American nations, from monarchies to democracies.
Episode: S1 E2 | 53:31
Watch 53:31
Native America
From Caves to Cosmos
Ancient clues and modern science answer the question: who were America’s First Peoples?
Episode: S1 E1 | 53:31