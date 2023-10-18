Women Rule

Extras
Donald Soctomah and Dwayne Tomah fight keep the Passamaquoddy language alive.
Manny Wheeler dubs Star Wars into Navajo to help keep the Navajo language alive.
Experience the fight of Native Americans to keep their languages and ways of life alive.
Celebrate the Native women drawing upon deep traditions to transform our modern world.
Boxer Mariah Bahe fights for her dream of repping the US and Navajo Nation in the Olympics
Celebrate the spirit empowering combat, games and athleticism.
Language expert Tom Belt translates some of the earliest evidence of Cherokee writing.
Producer Dan Golding is surprised with 100-year-old recordings of his great-grandfather.
Manny Wheeler fights to preserve his people's language dubbing popular movies into Navajo.
Arigon Starr is an award-winning singer songwriter, playwright, and comic book creator.
Native innovators lead a revolution in music, building, and space exploration.
Discover how resistance, survival and revival are revealed.
Discover the cosmological secrets behind America’s ancient cities.
Explore the rise of great American nations, from monarchies to democracies.
Ancient clues and modern science answer the question: who were America’s First Peoples?