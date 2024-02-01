The Golden Age of Gospel

Extras
GOSPEL explores Black spirituality in sermon and song.
The success of "Move on Up a Little Higher proved that Gospel could be profitable.
Dionne Warwick weighs in on what was special about Mahalia Jackson's voice.
GOSPEL’s hour 1 follows the sonic influences of blues and jazz music.
Thomas Dorsey co-founds the National Convention of Gospel Choirs and Choruses in 1933.
Rev. Dwight Andrews discusses C.L. Franklin and what Black preaching is.
Rev. Franklin recorded more than 70 albums of sermons
Dr. Henry Louis Gates, Jr. visits the Hampton University Ministers' Conference.
GOSPEL’s hour 4 explores how gospel and preaching achieved platinum-selling success.
In GOSPEL’s hour 3, gospel goes mainstream, taking the good news everywhere.
