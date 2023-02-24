Henry Louis Gates, Jr.
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. is an Emmy Award-winning filmmaker, literary scholar, historian, and the Alphonse Fletcher University Professor and Director of the Hutchins Center for African & African American Research at Harvard University. Join Professor Gates in exploring the connections that bind us and our shared histories through iconic series like Making Black America, Finding Your Roots, and more.
Extras
Who is the mysterious woman at the funeral for Alison Wilson's husband?
Change is on the horizon. Season 4 premiere on Sunday, January 7 at 9/8c.
David Brooks breaks down the American relational crisis and our devolving social skills.
Arianna Huffington on downtime in the human operating system as a feature, not a bug.
Kitchen Dwellers share timeless American stories from the heart.
KITCHEN DWELLERS perform 'Sundown.'
Rachel Zoffness illustrates how treating pain is about treating the person as a whole.
Appraisal: Texas Fall-front Desk, ca. 1860
Appraisal: Alexander Calder Brooch, ca. 1958
Appraisal: 1930 Guy Wiggins 'Old Trinity, New York Winter' Oil