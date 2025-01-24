Great Migrations: A People on The Move

Episodes
Episode one of Great Migrations covers the first wave of the Great Migration (1910-1940).
Episode 2 of Great Migrations explores the second wave of the Great Migration (1940-1970).
Extras
How a southern segregationist group took action to slow the growth of the civil rights movement.
By the summer of 1919, racial tensions in Chicago reached a boiling point.
The Red Summer of 1919 was one of the most volatile periods of our nation’s history.
Great Migrations explores how a series of Black migrations have shaped America.
