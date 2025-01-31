Streets Paved with Gold

Extras
The 1967 Detroit uprising was one of the most violent of the 20th century.
Housing had always been inadequate in the Northern Black neighborhoods of the Great Migration.
The second wave of the great migration saw people traveling to the West,
How a southern segregationist group took action to slow the growth of the civil rights movement.
Great Migrations explores how a series of Black migrations have shaped America.
Episode one of Great Migrations covers the first wave of the Great Migration (1910-1940).
By the summer of 1919, racial tensions in Chicago reached a boiling point.
The Red Summer of 1919 was one of the most volatile periods of our nation’s history.
Episode 3 of Great Migrations explores impact of Black Americans' reverse migration South.
