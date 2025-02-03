© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Great Migrations: A People on The Move

One Way Ticket Back

Season 1 Episode 3 | 52m 25s

Episode 3 of Great Migrations reflects on how the 1970s marked a turning point in American history. For the first time in 60 years, more Black people were moving to the South than leaving it. Driven by mass movements and economic change, the reverse migration shows how Black Americans’ never-ending search for freedom and opportunity continues to shape the country today.

Aired: 02/10/25 | Expires: 03/13/25
Corporate support for GREAT MIGRATIONS: A PEOPLE ON THE MOVE is provided by Bank of America, Ford Motor Company and Johnson & Johnson. Major support is provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Support is also provided by the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation and the Ford Foundation. Additional support was provided by the Inkwell Society together with many of its members, and by public television viewers.
Extras
Watch 4:29
Great Migrations: A People on The Move
How the Housing Crisis Impacted the Great Migration
Housing had always been inadequate in the Northern Black neighborhoods of the Great Migration.
Clip: S1 E3 | 4:29
Watch 2:38
Great Migrations: A People on The Move
The 1967 Detroit Uprising
The 1967 Detroit uprising was one of the most violent of the 20th century.
Clip: S1 E3 | 2:38
Watch 52:25
Great Migrations: A People on The Move
Streets Paved with Gold
Episode 2 of Great Migrations explores the second wave of the Great Migration (1940-1970).
Episode: S1 E2 | 52:25
Watch 2:13
Great Migrations: A People on The Move
Westward Migration
The second wave of the great migration saw people traveling to the West,
Clip: S1 E2 | 2:13
Watch 3:57
Great Migrations: A People on The Move
How Southern Segregationists Reacted to Freedom Riders
How a southern segregationist group took action to slow the growth of the civil rights movement.
Clip: S1 E2 | 3:57
Watch 2:57
Great Migrations: A People on The Move
Great Migrations Extended Trailer
Great Migrations explores how a series of Black migrations have shaped America.
Preview: 2:57
Watch 52:25
Great Migrations: A People on The Move
Exodus
Episode one of Great Migrations covers the first wave of the Great Migration (1910-1940).
Episode: S1 E1 | 52:25
Watch 4:11
Great Migrations: A People on The Move
The Fallout of the Red Summer
By the summer of 1919, racial tensions in Chicago reached a boiling point.
Clip: S1 E1 | 4:11
Watch 4:57
Great Migrations: A People on The Move
The Red Summer
The Red Summer of 1919 was one of the most volatile periods of our nation’s history.
Clip: S1 E1 | 4:57
Watch 0:30
Great Migrations: A People on The Move
Great Migrations Inside Look
Great Migrations explores how a series of Black migrations have shaped America.
Preview: 0:30
