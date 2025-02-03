Coming to America

Extras
Beginning in the 1970s, South Florida saw a wave of Haitians fleeing political repression.
An important civil rights era law passed in 1965 prohibited ethnically-biased immigration laws.
Housing had always been inadequate in the Northern Black neighborhoods of the Great Migration.
The 1967 Detroit uprising was one of the most violent of the 20th century.
Episode 2 of Great Migrations explores the second wave of the Great Migration (1940-1970).
The second wave of the great migration saw people traveling to the West,
How a southern segregationist group took action to slow the growth of the civil rights movement.
Great Migrations explores how a series of Black migrations have shaped America.
Episode one of Great Migrations covers the first wave of the Great Migration (1910-1940).
By the summer of 1919, racial tensions in Chicago reached a boiling point.
Episode 3 of Great Migrations explores impact of Black Americans' reverse migration South.
Episode 2 of Great Migrations explores the second wave of the Great Migration (1940-1970).
Episode one of Great Migrations covers the first wave of the Great Migration (1910-1940).