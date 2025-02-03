© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Great Migrations: A People on The Move

Coming to America

Season 1 Episode 4 | 52m 55s

Episode 4 of Great Migrations tells the story of African and Caribbean immigrants in the 20th and 21st centuries. It traces their journeys to the United States, the contributions they have made to the nation’s economy and culture, and how they have impacted what it means to be Black in America.

Aired: 02/17/25 | Expires: 03/20/25
Corporate support for GREAT MIGRATIONS: A PEOPLE ON THE MOVE is provided by Bank of America, Ford Motor Company and Johnson & Johnson. Major support is provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Support is also provided by the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation and the Ford Foundation. Additional support was provided by the Inkwell Society together with many of its members, and by public television viewers.
Extras
Watch 7:14
Great Migrations: A People on The Move
Haitian Migration to the US
Beginning in the 1970s, South Florida saw a wave of Haitians fleeing political repression.
Clip: S1 E4 | 7:14
Watch 2:38
Great Migrations: A People on The Move
New Legislation
An important civil rights era law passed in 1965 prohibited ethnically-biased immigration laws.
Clip: S1 E4 | 2:38
Watch 4:29
Great Migrations: A People on The Move
How the Housing Crisis Impacted the Great Migration
Housing had always been inadequate in the Northern Black neighborhoods of the Great Migration.
Clip: S1 E3 | 4:29
Watch 2:38
Great Migrations: A People on The Move
The 1967 Detroit Uprising
The 1967 Detroit uprising was one of the most violent of the 20th century.
Clip: S1 E3 | 2:38
Watch 52:25
Great Migrations: A People on The Move
Streets Paved with Gold
Episode 2 of Great Migrations explores the second wave of the Great Migration (1940-1970).
Episode: S1 E2 | 52:25
Watch 2:13
Great Migrations: A People on The Move
Westward Migration
The second wave of the great migration saw people traveling to the West,
Clip: S1 E2 | 2:13
Watch 3:57
Great Migrations: A People on The Move
How Southern Segregationists Reacted to Freedom Riders
How a southern segregationist group took action to slow the growth of the civil rights movement.
Clip: S1 E2 | 3:57
Watch 2:57
Great Migrations: A People on The Move
Great Migrations Extended Trailer
Great Migrations explores how a series of Black migrations have shaped America.
Preview: 2:57
Watch 52:25
Great Migrations: A People on The Move
Exodus
Episode one of Great Migrations covers the first wave of the Great Migration (1910-1940).
Episode: S1 E1 | 52:25
Watch 4:11
Great Migrations: A People on The Move
The Fallout of the Red Summer
By the summer of 1919, racial tensions in Chicago reached a boiling point.
Clip: S1 E1 | 4:11
Watch 52:25
Great Migrations: A People on The Move
One Way Ticket Back
Episode 3 of Great Migrations explores impact of Black Americans' reverse migration South.
Episode: S1 E3 | 52:25
Watch 52:25
Great Migrations: A People on The Move
Streets Paved with Gold
Episode 2 of Great Migrations explores the second wave of the Great Migration (1940-1970).
Episode: S1 E2 | 52:25
Watch 52:25
Great Migrations: A People on The Move
Exodus
Episode one of Great Migrations covers the first wave of the Great Migration (1910-1940).
Episode: S1 E1 | 52:25