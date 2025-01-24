Extras
Housing had always been inadequate in the Northern Black neighborhoods of the Great Migration.
The 1967 Detroit uprising was one of the most violent of the 20th century.
Episode 2 of Great Migrations explores the second wave of the Great Migration (1940-1970).
The second wave of the great migration saw people traveling to the West,
How a southern segregationist group took action to slow the growth of the civil rights movement.
Great Migrations explores how a series of Black migrations have shaped America.
By the summer of 1919, racial tensions in Chicago reached a boiling point.
The Red Summer of 1919 was one of the most volatile periods of our nation’s history.
Episode 3 of Great Migrations explores impact of Black Americans' reverse migration South.
