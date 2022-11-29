Great Performances

Extras
Christine McVie performs "Stop Messin' Round" with her Fleetwood Mac bandmates and more.
Experience the world-renowned baritone performing songs from many musical genres.
The New York Philharmonic performs the world premiere of "You Are the Prelude."
Watch the NY Phil play the finale of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9, "Ode to Joy."
Josh Groban speaks on why he thinks singing in choirs is great training for young singers.
Listen to Josh Groban talk about collaborating with Denée Benton, Tiler Peck and more.
Josh Groban performs "Bring Him Home" from "Les Misérables."
Explore Shakespeare’s love life in this ballet featuring music by Rhiannon Giddens.
Caroline Randall Williams introduces a party that Lucy and Shakespeare may have attended.
Celebrate the New York Philharmonic's return to its revitalized home.