Great Performances

Great Performances brings the best in the performing arts from across America and around the world to a US television audience. It presents a diverse programming portfolio of classical music, opera, popular song, musical theater, dance, drama, and performance documentaries.

From Vienna: The New Year's Celebration 2023 Preview
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
From Vienna: The New Year's Celebration 2023 Preview
Celebrate the new year with this annual classical music celebration.
Preview: S50 E7 | 0:30
Sneak Peak of "Josh Groban's Great Big Radio City Show"
Watch 13:34
Great Performances
Sneak Peak of "Josh Groban's Great Big Radio City Show"
Get a sneak peek at the program, featuring "The Impossible Dream" and "The Fullest."
Preview: S50 E6 | 13:34
Everything Streaming Now
Watch 1:50:38
Great Performances
Josh Groban's Great Big Radio City Show
Experience the world-renowned baritone perform with special guests including Cyndi Lauper.
Episode: S50 E6 | 1:50:38
Extras
Christine McVie Performs "Stop Messin' Round"
Watch 1:40
Great Performances
Christine McVie Performs "Stop Messin' Round"
Christine McVie performs "Stop Messin' Round" with her Fleetwood Mac bandmates and more.
Clip: S48 E23 | 1:40
Josh Groban's Great Big Radio City Show Preview
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
Josh Groban's Great Big Radio City Show Preview
Experience the world-renowned baritone performing songs from many musical genres.
Preview: S50 E6 | 0:30
NY Phil Performs Angélica Negrón's "You Are the Prelude"
Watch 2:11
Great Performances
NY Phil Performs Angélica Negrón's "You Are the Prelude"
The New York Philharmonic performs the world premiere of "You Are the Prelude."
Clip: S50 E5 | 2:11
NY Phil Plays Beethoven's "Ode to Joy"
Watch 2:00
Great Performances
NY Phil Plays Beethoven's "Ode to Joy"
Watch the NY Phil play the finale of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9, "Ode to Joy."
Clip: S50 E5 | 2:00
Josh Groban on the Power of Choirs
Watch 1:27
Great Performances
Josh Groban on the Power of Choirs
Josh Groban speaks on why he thinks singing in choirs is great training for young singers.
Clip: S50 E6 | 1:27
Josh Groban on Collaborating with Other Artists
Watch 2:52
Great Performances
Josh Groban on Collaborating with Other Artists
Listen to Josh Groban talk about collaborating with Denée Benton, Tiler Peck and more.
Clip: S50 E6 | 2:52
Josh Groban Performs "Bring Him Home"
Watch 1:27
Great Performances
Josh Groban Performs "Bring Him Home"
Josh Groban performs "Bring Him Home" from "Les Misérables."
Clip: S50 E6 | 1:27
Black Lucy and the Bard Preview
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
Black Lucy and the Bard Preview
Explore Shakespeare’s love life in this ballet featuring music by Rhiannon Giddens.
Preview: S50 E1 | 0:30
Black Lucy & The Fair Youth
Watch 2:32
Great Performances
Black Lucy & The Fair Youth
Caroline Randall Williams introduces a party that Lucy and Shakespeare may have attended.
Clip: S50 E1 | 2:32
NY Philharmonic Reopening of David Geffen Hall Preview
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
NY Philharmonic Reopening of David Geffen Hall Preview
Celebrate the New York Philharmonic's return to its revitalized home.
Preview: S50 E5 | 0:30
