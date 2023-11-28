© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lucy Worsley explores the enigma of Agatha Christie. Over three episodes, she applies her historian’s powers of investigation to the Queen of Crime. And she uncovers a complex woman whose life – and work – reflects the upheavals of the 20th century.

Watch 2:51
Agatha Christie: Lucy Worsley on the Mystery Queen
'The Mousetrap'
Lucy discovers the origins of Agatha's most famous play, "The Mousetrap."
Clip: S1 E3 | 2:51
Watch 2:02
Agatha Christie: Lucy Worsley on the Mystery Queen
'Death on the Nile'
Lucy boards the SS Sudan, the paddle steamer that inspired "Death on the Nile."
Clip: S1 E3 | 2:02
Watch 0:30
Agatha Christie: Lucy Worsley on the Mystery Queen
Episode 3 Preview
Lucy examines Agatha Christie’s later life, learning how she became the "Queen of Crime."
Preview: S1 E3 | 0:30
Episodes
Watch 54:09
Agatha Christie: Lucy Worsley on the Mystery Queen
Cat Among the Pigeons
Lucy Worsley turns detective to uncover how Agatha Christie developed a talent for murder.
Episode: S1 E1 | 54:09
Extras
Watch 1:42
Agatha Christie: Lucy Worsley on the Mystery Queen
Agatha's Divorce Trip
In the wake of her divorce, Agatha takes a trip on the Orient Express.
Clip: S1 E2 | 1:42
Watch 1:52
Agatha Christie: Lucy Worsley on the Mystery Queen
Agatha's Disappearance
Following the discovery of her abandoned car, the police launch a search for Agatha.
Clip: S1 E2 | 1:52
Watch 1:36
Agatha Christie: Lucy Worsley on the Mystery Queen
Agatha's Family
Lucy meets Agatha's great grandson, James Prichard, to discuss Agatha's upbringing.
Clip: S1 E1 | 1:36
Watch 2:55
Agatha Christie: Lucy Worsley on the Mystery Queen
'The Mysterious Affair at Styles'
Lucy and Jamie discuss "The Mysterious Affair at Styles," and Poirot's unique qualities.
Clip: S1 E1 | 2:55
Watch 0:30
Agatha Christie: Lucy Worsley on the Mystery Queen
Episode 2 Preview
Lucy investigates Agatha Christie's 1926 disappearance, and how it affected her writing.
Preview: S1 E2 | 0:30
Watch 0:31
Agatha Christie: Lucy Worsley on the Mystery Queen
Preview
Lucy Worsley investigates Agatha Christie, and the experiences that shaped her fiction.
Preview: S1 | 0:31
More Arts & Music Shows